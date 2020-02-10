Lady Shiva is from a small, unknown town. It was there that she was trained to be a warrior who protected villagers from Ra's al Ghul's League of Assassins who terrorized everyone. She and her sister moved to Detroit, Michigan, changing their names to Sandra and Carolyn We-San. It was there, that assassin David Cain saw Shiva and realized that her love for her sister was holding her back. He one day killed Carolyn, which led to Shiva hunting him down to avenge her sister. She's led into a trap by the League of Assassins, which David is a part of. After this fight, it comes to Shiva that her sister truly was a barrier and that without her, Shiva is much more powerful. David decides to spare her, and in exchange, Shiva says she'll have his child, who turns out to be Cassandra Cain.