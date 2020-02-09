Everyone Who’s Performing At The 2020 Oscars

Remember how much you liked it when Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed at the Oscars last year? It was great, you maybe cried, and then “Shallow” went on to take home the Academy Award for Best Song. While this year’s telecast won’t feature another duet quite like that one, at the 92nd Academy Award ceremony we’re going to see performances from all the nominated songs — and then some. And some of the performers behind them might be some surprising names.
Yes, we’re going to get a song from Frozen II sung by the wicked talented Adele Dazeem... I mean Idina Menzel. We know that song and we know her because “Into the Unknown” has been stuck in all of our heads for two months now. But that’s not the only major tune from this past year that’s going to be belted out on the stage. This year’s Oscars race also includes a brand new song from Elton John, and even one from This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.
Additionally, we’re going to get some surprise performances — not in the sense that they’re going to show up at the show unannounced and shock the crowd, but in the fact that we don’t know exactly what their performances are going to be.
As you tune in for Hollywood’s biggest night on Sunday, here are the performances you’re going to want to watch out for.