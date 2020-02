But her character in the comics is way, way different than the girl we meet in Birds of Prey, and her origin story is pretty intense. Cassandra Cain is actually Batgirl . According to ScreenRant, she’s introduced in Batman #567 as an illiterate mute who “lacked social skills most people take for granted.” Her mom and dad are infamous assassins named Lady Shiva and David Cain who treated their daughter more like a weapon than a human girl — which is why they never bothered to teach her how to speak or communicate with others (which is actually very, very sad to think about). Originally born in Tibet, Cass was trained to be villain Ra’s al Ghul’s bodyguard and was only eight years old when she first killed someone.