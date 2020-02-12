I Tried Warby Parker’s Scout Contact Lenses, Here’s My 20/20 Take

When the doctor presented me with a demo pair at the store, I was shocked to see that the packaging was totally flat — nothing like the plastic bubble packs I'd known and used for years. In addition to being much more eco-friendly (these use a mind-blowing 80% less packaging than a traditional blister pack), the foil exterior blocks out light (which can dry out the lens) better than clear plastic. In another stroke of genius, no matter how you peel open the pack, the hydrogel lens is always sitting on the funky-looking white disc inside — and get this: It's always facing the same way (the outer side facing you), so that you 1) minimize risk of contaminating the part of the lens that touches your eye, and 2) it's literally impossible to accidentally put the lens in backward, which is a *major* struggle that every contact lens wearer has experienced. A couple of weeks have passed since my exam, and I can confirm that this theory has yet to be debunked.