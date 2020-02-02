A Non-Football Fan’s Guide To The 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

Whether you're a football fan or not, there's a good chance you'll be watching the Super Bowl... or at least be one of the 100 million people near a television playing the Super Bowl while you eye a platter of hot wings and snack on seven layer dip. About 100 million people tune in every year. If you are someone more prone to the latter situation, you might find yourself glancing up at the TV now and then and going, "So, who's that dude?" And if you're hoping to avoid a sports fan's judgemental "ugh," just know that a major one of those "that dudes" will be San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
Garoppolo is far more than a "that dude" to many, many fans out there, and those many, many fans are not reading articles explaining who he is, so let's stick the basics here. Twenty-eight-year-old Garoppolo has been a quarterback for the 49ers since October 2017. Before that, he was a backup quarterback to Tom Brady on the New England Patriots, starting when he was drafted in 2014. During his time on the Patriots, Garoppolo went to two Super Bowls, both of which the Patriots won. And before the Patriots, Garoppolo played in college at Eastern Illinois University in his home state.
So, that's the brief career rundown. As for his personal life, he has three brothers, he likes golf, he likes fancy cars, he doesn't use social media a whole lot — I mean, the guy's a very busy athlete at the top of his game. There's not all that much he puts out there, really. He spends most of his time playing football. As star quarterbacks tend to do. When they're going to the Super Bowl. For the third time.
And as for his personal personal life, Garoppolo appears to be single at the moment. He's made tabloid headlines for dates in the past, though, particularly when he went on a date with adult film star Kiara Mia in 2018. Garoppolo was asked about this during a press conference and simply talked about how his life has changed since he's been in the spotlight. "Life is different now,” he told reporters, according to the New York Post. “My life off the field, I’ve never really been big on being very public with things. Even social media, I’m not out there a ton. My life’s looked at differently. I’m under a microscope." Prior to this, he was photographed on what appeared to be a date with a woman named Alexandra King, but it seems it was pretty casual. In an interview with Bleacher Report, he said that when his friends brought up the relationship that was being reported by TMZ, "It was news to me."
And that's that on "that dude." Enjoy your dip and your newfound football knowledge.
