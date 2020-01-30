I’m 31 & This Is How Much I Spent On My Solo Trip On A Cruise Through Alaska

2:00 p.m. – Our staterooms are available now, so I go and unpack my clothes. I hate living out of a suitcase for more than a night and there’s so much storage in this room that it’s nice to hang clothes up and have my things hidden in drawers. Since I am traveling alone, the two twin beds are configured together in a king-size bed below the big picture window with blackout curtains. There is a nightstand on either side of the bed and a vanity desk on one side of the room with a big mirror, drawers, and several shelves. There is a full-length mirror next to the desk as well. Opposite the desk area is a small shelf below the TV. The TV is wall mounted and can move around a bit, depending on where you want to watch from. Across from the closet is the bathroom, which is actually pretty big for a cruise ship cabin. The sink has little shelves up the wall on either side, where I store all my toiletries and there is a shower and a toilet behind separate sliding doors as well. After checking the daily itinerary, I end up wandering around the boat, trying to get the lay of the land. I buy the social media internet package so I can have some sort of connection with people I know and meet with the internet manager to process this purchase. $87.50