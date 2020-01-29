Why Jessica Simpson Didn’t Tell Ex John Mayer About Her Tell-All Memoir

Jessica Simpson's upcoming memoir Open Book promises to be a raw, honest documentation of her life after years away from the public eye. It touches on sexual abuse, alcoholism, and her relationship with John Mayer — which will be news to Mayer. While excerpts from the novel about their relationship have been published over the past week or so, Simpson only just revealed to the New York Times that she hadn't actually told Mayer how heavily he'd be featured in the 400-page reflection.
Advertisement
"I don’t think he’ll be shocked," she told the outlet when asked about Mayer. "He knows these stories.”
Stories like the fact that the relationship was never stable, and fully ended after Mayer referred to Simpson as "sexual napalm" in a 2010 interview with Playboy.
“He thought that was what I wanted to be called. I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that," she writes in the book, according to People. “He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn’t, that was it for me. I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away.”
Mayer later apologized on stage, saying he had fallen into "a wormhole of selfishness, greediness, and arrogance."
Other revelations in the memoir include the sexual abuse she experienced as a young child and her issues with alcohol abuse.
Mayer has not yet responded to the memoir. Refinery29 has reached out for comment.
Open Book is out February 4.
Advertisement