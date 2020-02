This year's Oscar nominations got you down? There's good reason. The most talked-about categories (the four acting ones, Best Director) are lacking in representation when it comes to the gender, race, and sexual orientation of the nominees. But, on the bright side, there are other categories to look at that provide a wide variety of perspectives. The nominees in the 2020 Oscar short film categories include 15 diverse stories, and most of them are available to watch online right now.