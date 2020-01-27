Rosalía is already shaping up to be one of the 2020 Grammys’ biggest success stories — before the official awards show even begins. The Spain-born hip-hop artist — born Rosalía Vila Tobella — won big at the pre-telecast, and gave a powerful speech to announce her banner night.
With Rosalia’s Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album 2020 Grammy win, it’s officially time to recognize the future of music.
“Congratulations to all the other nominees. I really admire you, and it is an honor to have been in the same category as you,” Rosalía said, jumping between English and Spanish (the 26-year-old flamenco star is fluent in English, Spanish, and Catalan). She won her first Grammy of the 2020 awards show for her late 2018 album El Mal Querer, which translates in English to Bad Romance.
“Honestly, it’s such an honor to receive this award. But at the same time, what I’m really more excited about is that tonight I will be able to perform [a] flamenco inspired performance for all of you,” Rosalía — who has already brought show-stopping flamenco performances to the Video Music Awards and European Music Awards — said. “And that means so much to me. It means so much, it’s like mind-blowing. So thank you for embracing my project and my music with so much love.”
Rosalia then threw her support to Latin music around the world saying, “Bendiciones para la música Latina. Blessing para los músicos del mundo entero. Muchas, muchas gracias de corazón.”
The Spanish performer — who already won a the 2019 Latin Grammys’ Album of the Year statue — has broken a number of barriers for Spanish-speaking musicians. Her biggest accomplishment for the 2020 Grammys is standing as the first-ever musician to be nominated for the coveted Best New Artist category for an all-Spanish album.
With one huge Grammy win, one historic nomination, and one much-hyped performance under her belt, tonight can only get better for Rosalía.
