Jessica Simpson Gave The Wild Details Of Her Short Relationship With John Mayer

Unlike, say, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston , John Mayer and Jessica Simpson's relationship never went down in the Hollywood hall of fame. Perhaps it's because they were pretty on-and-off during the two years they dated between 2005 and 2007 following her divorce from Nick Lachey, and only really exploded after the fact when Mayer referred to Simpson as "sexual napalm" in a 2010 interview with Playboy . While he's since apologized for the comment , we haven't heard Simpson's side of the story until People published some excerpts from her upcoming memoir Open Book that touches on her and Mayer's unstable relationship in which was was "obsessed" with her "sexually and emotionally."