Instagram Removed The IGTV Button Because No One Used It

Apparently we weren't clicking on the IGTV button in the upper right-hand corner of our Instagram feeds enough, because now the button ceases to exist. A company spokesperson told TechCrunch that most users access IGTV through in-feed previews, the Explore page, creator profiles, and the standalone app, so Instagram removed the homepage button to simplify the user experience.
There's been a standalone IGTV app that has existed this whole time as well, and apparently, it houses all on-platform IGTV videos. (And according to TechCrunch, only approximately seven million out of the over one billion users on Instagram have it downloaded.) IGTV was initially intended as a creator-friendly, monetizable platform — but it never really took off as such — in large part due to the fact that creators can't earn money directly from their IGTVs. It also has some serious competition in the form of TikTok and YouTube.
But Instagram seems to have caught onto this, and in an effort to better integrate IGTV into the main app's interface and functionality, Instagram has changed the way users upload IGTV videos. Now, it's the same way you upload photos and videos to your main grid, via the plus sign on the panel at the bottom of the screen.
