Nora Lum is getting back to her roots. Lum, aka Awkwafina saw her star rise in Hollywood in 2018, with back-to-back supporting roles in summer blockbusters Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. Then, in 2019, she hit it big as the lead in Lulu Wang’s The Farewell, playing somber Chinese American Billi returning to China after her grandmother’s terminal diagnosis, a role for which she won a Golden Globe. Now, as Nora in Comedy Central’s new series, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, the rapper-turned-actress is back to being as brash and gawky as she was when she first went viral on YouTube for her NSFW hit “My Vag.”
The series, which is loosely based on Awkwafina’s real life — she, too, grew up in Queens, with a single father named Wally and a feisty grandmother — features a cast of characters that you'll likely recognize, even if you can't quite place them. From scene-stealing comedians like SNL’s Bowen Yang to actors who’ve made careers out of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it bit parts, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens' cast is chock full of Easter eggs that will have casual viewers and ardent fans alike eager for more (which is great, because the Nora From Queens just got picked up for a second season).
Click through to see which familiar faces will be making an appearance on the series and joining Nora on her journey toward finally getting out of her parents’ house. It’s a journey that could take a while.