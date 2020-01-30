Picking the next great designer isn't easy, which is why Next In Fashion hosts Tan France and Alexa Chung needed a team of experts to help them. The guest judges for Netflix's Next In Fashion are a real who's who in fashion.
The guests that pop up in these 10 episodes include the tastemakers that help you figure out what you'll be wearing season after season. Also, those who help your fave celebrities rock the red carpet like stylists Elizabeth Stewart and Jason Bolden, who are both Next In Fashion staples.
They're the creators behind your favorite lines or soon to be favorites like the New York City duo Public House or last year's Time 100 Next honoree Kerby Jean-Raymond. Some of this season's judges also include fashion stalwarts who seem to have done it all in the design world. Yes, that includes Tommy Hilfiger, who shows up to help the show pick the final two designers who will go head-to-head for $250,000 and an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.
While getting to know this season's contestants, it might be worth getting to know the judges a little better too. Here's a handy dandy guide to the 14 people who will help pick the Next In Fashion winner.