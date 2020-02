Back in the '90s, BoJack Horseman was on a very famous TV show Horsin' Around. Perhaps, you've heard of it? Since then BoJack (voiced by Will Arnett) has been through some things — alcoholism, addiction, loss, grief, depression — all of which he's working through in this final season, which is focused on recovery. It's also about BoJack finally turning over a new leaf and what that actually means for someone's personal growth. No one would blame you, though, for needing a reminder of where we left off on BoJack Horseman season 6 part 1 when the Netflix animated comedy returns for its final eight episodes on January 31. There are numerous storylines from throughout the series run that BoJack Horseman will wrap up when is all said and done.