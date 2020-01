Since it’s well-known that Holmes paid to have the exact same black turtlenecks that Steve Jobs wore (Issey Miyake designed them, and they originally went for $175 a pop), Gad wanted Judd to be a fashion copycat too. “So with Judd, I thought it would be funny if he literally decided to have the exact same style as Branson. Why? Because he’s obsessed with those that have come before him, and doesn’t know what legacy he wants to leave behind," Gad tells SYFY. He even turned the creator on to the podcasts and documentaries about the famed scammers.