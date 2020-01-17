Pay Special Attention To The Villain In Bad Boys For Life

After a series of close encounters with Armando — including one brutal ass-whooping that proves that this Bad Boy may be a little out of his league — Mike makes a startling revelation about his attacker. When he was fresh out of the police academy, Mike took on a mission in Mexico to infiltrate the Armas cartel. He fell in love with Isabel, the wife of the cartel's leader, and was forced to turn her over to federal custody for her many, many crimes. Unbeknownst to Mike, Isabel gave birth to their son in prison. That son grew up to be Armando.