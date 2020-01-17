If there's one thing we know to be true, it's that while discounts are great, nothing beats getting something for the low price of $0.00. And just in time for the MLK Jr. Day weekend, Sephora is treating beauty lovers everywhere to an extra-special deal that you don't want to miss out on.
From now until February 3, you can snag a free trial size Drunk Elephant product with any $25 Sephora merchandise purchase. (BTW, you don't need to buy a Drunk Elephant to qualify!) All you need to do to take advantage of the deal is use code BESTOFDRUNK at checkout once you have all qualifying items in your cart. From there, you'll be asked to select one 5ml sample of either T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, or the just-launched F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial (read our full review of Drunk Elephant's latest and greatest here).
A couple other things to know: The promo is only available online, and select exclusions do apply. To get the party started, we've rounded up some of the best new Sephora drops ringing in at $25 and up, all eligible for a side of free DE.
