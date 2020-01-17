Otis Lost His Virginity On Sex Education, But The Real Story Is What He Did After That

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sex Education season 2 episode 7.
Otis' first time certainly didn't go as he always imagined it would. For starters, after Otis (Asa Butterfield) drunkenly loses his virginity to cool girl Ruby (Mimi Keene) he can't remember whether they used a condom or not. "Sex comes with consequences," Otis reminds his bestie Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and thanks to his sex therapist mom, played by Gillian Anderson, he's more equipped than most teens to handle them. It's why Otis going with Ruby to get the morning after pill is the real story of this episode.
Now, it's not that Otis deserves a pat on the back for taking a trip to the pharmacy, it's the comfort he provides Ruby when she needs it most. Perhaps, he offers too much comfort when he says he'll raise their possible child should she decide to keep it. Ruby's face says everything we need to know about what she thinks of that offer. For those who didn't get it though, her comment that she's "not having your pale, unusually long children, okay?" certainly says it all.
When Ruby gets upset over the insinuation that she's taken the morning after pill before, Otis makes sure she knows there's nothing humiliating about using emergency contraceptives. "Stuff like this happens all the time," he assures her. "Condoms break, or people forget to use them, or they just go missing. It's nothing to be ashamed of." He's right. The morning after pill, which works to prevent ovulation, is a safe and legal option for when the unexpected happens.
Since he is a teenage boy, I supposed it's expected for him to sheepishly ask how he was in bed. But it helps that this question comes after he makes sure Ruby gave her consent. "You weren't great, but you weren't terrible," she says. "You kept asking me if I was okay." When Otis replies that it's "good to check-in," Ruby lets him know "it was every 10 seconds." Even if that was overkill, Ruby does appreciate him for it. "Thank you for checking. A lot of guys don't."
Throughout this season, Otis worries about the man he's becoming, concerned he might be becoming an asshole like his dad (James Purefoy). Sometimes, he is. That disastrous alcohol-induced Ola-Maeve monologue, which occurred right before he lost his virginity, is a great example of his assholery. However most of the time he's not. Most of the time he's a kind-hearted boy who knows how important it is to check-in.
