Halsey Wrote A “Petty” Sequel to Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats”

The most petty and heartbreaking songs all come from country. I wrote YSBS on my living room floor on my guitar. Lots of time in Nashville too 🥰 https://t.co/MRqBD9aaNb— h (@halsey) January 10, 2020
Xtina, Gaga, Carrie, and of course Shania, this was one loaded with nods to badass idols of mine. Had the vision to do a “before he cheats” but instead about after he does haha.— h (@halsey) January 10, 2020
references to other female artists in halsey’s “you should be sad” music video pic.twitter.com/x2nUmeZje0— kara✨ (@manicktm) January 10, 2020
Was so hard not to post 100000 pics of this. I peaked in life here. https://t.co/TqrBcVb5LW— h (@halsey) January 10, 2020
I know this may come as a surprise to some people, but you don’t write the song the day before it’s released. the topics are relevant to the time the song was written. it’s visceral when it happens. the writing part helps it go away 🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️— h (@halsey) January 10, 2020