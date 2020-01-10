Story from Pop Culture

Oprah Winfrey Clears Up Rumors That She Influenced Meghan Markle To Exit Royal Duties

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage.
The biggest pop culture news this week came when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were stepping back from royal duties. This was only topped by the fact that it seems like the Queen does not approve. Now, somehow, Oprah Winfrey is involved.
Page Six previously accused the host and Markle's friend of being in the middle of all of it, advising the couple how to "break free" from the royal family, according to a source. However, in a statement to NBC, Winfrey denied any direct involvement.
"Meghan and Harry do not need my help in figuring out what's best for them," she said. "I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family."
In this case, that means splitting time between North American and the U.K. and seeking financial independence from the family.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the pair announced on Instagram on Wednesday. "It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Shortly after, the Queen fired back with the shadiest public response that surely has The Crown creator Peter Morgan buzzing.
"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," it reads.
Oprah may be her own kind of queen, but she certainly doesn't have the ability to dismantle monarchies. But if she did, it would sound something like this: "You get independence from the royal family and you get independence from the royal family!"
