“When we’re looking at interrogating this system that’s allowed women to be sidelined for so long, it’s not just men that are accountable,” Green told Rolling Stone. “We all have to examine our role, women included. So much of the MeToo coverage was like, ‘Oh, these few bad apples – we get rid of Harvey Weinstein and everything will be fixed.’ But the problem is bigger than that. It’s systematic, it’s cultural, and we need to all ask how we can make it better, how we can improve on it, how we can see change – not just a few bad men.”