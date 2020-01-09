R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Got In A Fight On Instagram Live & Now The Police Are Involved

View this post on Instagram
TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ _____________________________________ Whew! Issa unwanted birthday gift for #RKelly as his rumored boo #AzrielClary just implicated him, and his other rumored boo, her alleged “sister wife” #JoycelynSavage _____________________________________ In the video, Azriel explains to the police what went down between her and Joycelyn, detailing how the fight started. Azriel boldly claims that Jocelyn “slept with a minor, and that minor was me.” _____________________________________ In the previous video we posted, Azriel goes on to say that “Rob [R. Kelly] has been lying to all of y’all, and has people like me lying for him…that’s why we never watched the documentary.” _____________________________________ Whew, happy birthday to that man.
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @Tanyaxpaynee ____________________ #Roommates, if you didn’t already know today is #R.kelly’s birthday and his rumored girlfriends were on IG Live putting the paws on each other! ___________________ We don’t know what sparked the fight and though we couldn’t see the women physically fighting you can hear in the background that they were getting into a physical altercation. ____________________ THE REAL TEA is Azriel started getting loose at the lips and taking about a man named Rob. In her statement she said “He’s been lying to y’all as**s and has people like me lying for him. And that’s why we never watched the documentary.” She also said during the altercation that #JoycelynSavage is “going to jail” because she has “two charges.” _____________________ She alleges one of them being “sleeping with a minor” and now after they had a physical fight, assault. Whew! The tea is spillingggggg. 👀👀