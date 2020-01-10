What do you get when you combine a lot of funny people together for one movie? Well, hopefully, you get a funny movie. But we’ll let you be the judge of Like A Boss, 2020’s first comedy of the year which stars far too many funny people — and it’s not like that’s a bad thing, as the film is completely stacked with comedians from all over. If the movie's looking to hit a funny people quota, it succeeds.
However, Like A Boss isn’t just one stand up routine after another, as it tells the story of Mia (Tiffany Haddish) and Mel (Rose Byrne), best friends who run a successful makeup business together... until they discover they’re actually in the red. So in steps another successful businesswoman (Salma Hayek) who offers to help them out. If you’ve seen even one single trailer for this movie you know that Hayek’s character is just in it to steal their ideas, leading Mia and Mel to turn into their own badass bosses.
Upon exiting Like A Boss, you might be wondering where you can watch other things starring the funny people in the movie, and don’t you worry. Here’s what you should check out next for everyone.