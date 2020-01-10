However, Like A Boss isn’t just one stand up routine after another, as it tells the story of Mia (Tiffany Haddish) and Mel (Rose Byrne), best friends who run a successful makeup business together... until they discover they’re actually in the red. So in steps another successful businesswoman (Salma Hayek) who offers to help them out. If you’ve seen even one single trailer for this movie you know that Hayek’s character is just in it to steal their ideas, leading Mia and Mel to turn into their own badass bosses.