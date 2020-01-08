Story from Entertainment News

Silvio Horta, Creator Of Ugly Betty, Found Dead At 45

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: J.Sciulli/WireImage.
TV producer and creator of ABC’s Ugly Betty Silvio Horta has died, according to Deadline. Reports around the cause of death vary at this time. Refinery29 has reached out for comment. Horta was 45. 
Horta, a Miami native, was just 25 when he wrote the script for 1998 cult classic horror movie Urban Legend. He went on to build a career in television, working on the comedy The Chronicle from 2001 to 2002 and the following year created the series Jake 2.0., which starred eventual Ugly Betty actor Christopher Gorham and ran for one season. 
Advertisement
In 2006, Horta developed Ugly Betty, which was based on Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea. The series, which starred America Ferrera as an ambitious, but unstylish, writer working at a fashion magazine, ran for four seasons. 
Horta and the cast reunited at the Austin Television Festival in 2016, which sparked talk of a continuation of the series.
“The only thing I know for sure, if we were to do somethings it would be a dream, but everybody on the would have to be involved,” Horta said of the possibility of creating more Ugly Betty
In 2015, Horta developed television pilot The Curse of the Fuentes Women for NBC. It ultimately did not go to series. He sold a musical pilot with Mary J. Blige to Fox in 2018, titled Move
Upon hearing news of his death, Ferrera wrote on Instagram:
"I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply."
Others, including Vampire Diaries creator Julie Plec and actress Octavia Spencer, expressed their grief over Horta's death on social media.

Refinery29 has reached out for comment.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series