Silvio Horta, Creator Of Ugly Betty, Found Dead At 45

I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death. His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.
Very sad to hear that Silvio Horta has left us. May he find peace in rest.— Julie Plec (@julieplec) January 8, 2020
Really sad to hear about Silvio Horta. My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones.— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 8, 2020
Silvio was a really sweet guy, who broke down barriers and changed the world with his work. https://t.co/MhNzrnLaWS— Kris Q. Rehl 🏳️🌈 (@krisrehl) January 8, 2020
I am heartbroken. Silvio was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. Ugly Betty was a testament to his joy and talent. What a loss. #RIP https://t.co/gIchj2kjqA— Jeff Greenberg (@JeffGreenbergCD) January 8, 2020
Absolutely horrible news.— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 8, 2020
RIP Silvio Horta. https://t.co/JjeyLT23Ma
Rest In Peace, Silvio Horta. Your spirit and genius will be missed.— Henry Goldblatt (@HenryGoldblatt) January 8, 2020
Silvio was such a kind guy. This is so fucking sad. Rest In Peace brother 💔😢 https://t.co/fBfd3N2E2Y— JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) January 7, 2020
Noooooo!!!!!!!! NOOOO! His poor family! Poor him! Ugh! I always felt such kinship with Silvio Horta. A fellow gay Cubanito from Miami who, like me, also went to NYU’s Tisch School Of The Arts. And we were around the same age. This is devastating! https://t.co/udfCfN2gWA— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 8, 2020
No. This is horrible, horrible news. Silvio was the sweetest guy. So talented and exciting to work with. Our collaboration on the pilot of “Ugly Betty” was one of the most terrific experiences. Devastating. Ugly Betty’ Creator Dies in Suicide – Variety https://t.co/OjwDrKjZpm— Richard Shepard (@SaltyShep) January 8, 2020
