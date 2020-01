Timothée Chalamet Is In Talks To Play Bob Dylan & It Couldn’t Be More Perfect

The times they are a-changing, and by that I mean, Timothée Chalamet has reportedly been cast in another movie. With Little Women still in theaters , and The French Dispatch and Dune still to come , you'd think the 24-year-old would be taking a much-deserved break. However, Deadline reports that he's currently in negotiations for another high-profile role: none other than Bob Dylan himself in a Bob Dylan biopic