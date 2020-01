Here’s Where All The Vanderpump Rules Cast Members Live

Fans will remember Andy Cohen asking for details on just how close Tom Sandoval, Arianna Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute's new houses are to one another, followed by Lisa Vanderpump talking about how proud she was of her "kids." Now, with a new season of the popular reality show just beginning, it's time to take a closer look at where the Bravo stars will be living their dramatic lives in upcoming episodes.