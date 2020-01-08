As of now, the streaming service has yet to announce when precisely the upcoming season will be made available on the platform, but that’s to be expected, considering the episodes have yet to air on their home network over at PopTV. But since Netflix typically releases all of the episodes of a season at once, then odds are season 6 won’t hit the streamer until sometime after the series finale has aired on TV. The season has been said to consist of 14 episodes total, so if the episodes air weekly without any breaks, then that puts the finale around April 7, meaning it would likely show up on Netflix shortly after that.