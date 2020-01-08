In the season 8 premiere, Jax is carrying on and on about how he doesn't want Sandoval to be his best man anymore because he seems "too busy" and couldn't attend Jax's pre-bachelor party party. (Jax insists that's a thing.) Sandoval been out of communication, not returning texts, and he doesn't care — allegedly. Sandoval, to his credit, explained that said party took place the only weekend he could see his family, so he had to bow out of one single event. And also, he had been texting Jax — Jax just happened to miss Sandoval's apology messages. So, as soon as Jax sees the texts and the guys talk, it's pretty much all over. This feud is moot. Jax and Sandoval are on more solid footing.