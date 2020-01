Given how quickly Sandoval and Jax's fight was and the fact that Sandoval was clearly still in Jax's July 2019 wedding to Brittany, I'd say that this fight was manufactured to be much bigger than it was. The OG girls on Vanderpump Rules — Kristen, Katie, and Stassi — are currently at odds, so maybe producers (or Jax and Sandoval) thought it good for them to have a little tiff going, too. Being on reality television together makes you maintain a symbiotic relationship — Jax and Sandoval depend on each other to create both comedy and drama. Without one man, there is not the other. They need each other to stay on the show and survive, and there came that lil' fight we all just witnessed.