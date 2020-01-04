Leaving Neverland Accusers Can Sue For Sexual Abuse, After A Change To This California Law

Jackson estate representatives were quick to clarify that the revival of lawsuits did not apply to the estate. “Both of those lawsuits were dismissed in 2016 and the judgements in favor of the Estate and against Mr. Robson and Mr. Safechuck remain FINAL,” said a statement from estate attorney, Howard Weitzman. “Both men admitted in those cases that they committed perjury. The Court of Appeal’s ruling merely revived lawsuits against Michael Jackson’s companies, which absurdly claim that Michael’s employees are somehow responsible for sexual abuse that never happened. The ruling was the result of a change in the law signed by Governor Newsom that extends the time for genuine victims to file claims. The Court of Appeal specifically did not address the truth of these false allegations, and we are confident that both lawsuits will be dismissed and that Michael Jackson will be vindicated once again.”