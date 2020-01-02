Margot Robbie Went Undercover On Conservative Twitter For Bombshell

Robbie's co-stars were also beyond impressed by her dedication to her character. While Kidman and Theron had real people to look to, Robbie had to fashion Kayla from scratch, using only her recon to build the foundation for the modern conservative. "I think her performance in this movie is a very rare performance,” Theron said of Robbie. “I’ve seen this movie 50 times now, if not more, and every single time she gets me. It’s just ridiculous — and I’m dead inside! And she gets me every fucking time.”