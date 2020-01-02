Kehlani Reacts To Sudden Death Of Rapper Lexii Alijai

View this post on Instagram

i’m so sick. i’m so angry. i’m confused and my heart is broken. i don’t know why this happened. i don’t know what you’ve ever done but be brilliant, kind, strong, gentle, compassionate... my lil fuckin baby dawg. you got my heart on the floor right now lex. you were such a star to me because every word you spoke was true. every word you wrote was honest. you asked questions with wide eyes, you laughed and covered your mouth cuz you was always so shy even tho everyone who ever seen you said you was so damn gorgeous. fuck imma miss you. u was such a thug bro i seen u go thru it ALL!!!! and then TELL THE STORIES SO BEAUTIFULLY! you was supposed to go take over the world lex. you was supposed take home the trophies and hang the plaques up. i won’t forget the late night drives or the hotel nights i won’t forget u playing in my makeup i won’t forget a thing. why it had to be like this. i love you sis. so much. huggin yo family.