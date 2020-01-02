Story from Pop Culture

Kehlani Reacts To Sudden Death Of Rapper Lexii Alijai

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Presley Ann/FilmMagic.
The hip hop community is joining together to celebrate the life of one of its rising stars, Lexi Alijai, after the unexpected passing of the Minnesota rapper on New Year’s Day. Her family confirmed her death on Facebook.
Alijai, who was only 21 years old, made waves in the music industry for her hard-hitting lyrics and positive energy. She made her musical debut on her sixteenth birthday with the release of her first mixtape Super Sweet 16s and caught the attention of some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B; some of her collaborators included R&B songstress Elle Varner, Drake, Nas and Def Loaf.
Kehlani, who became close friends with the “Young Black America” rapper long after their 2015 collaboration on "Jealous", took to social media to share her condolences. Posting a collection of personal photos of herself with Alijai, Kehlani poured out her heart in an emotional caption. 
i’m so sick. i’m so angry. i’m confused and my heart is broken. i don’t know why this happened. i don’t know what you’ve ever done but be brilliant, kind, strong, gentle, compassionate... my lil fuckin baby dawg. you got my heart on the floor right now lex. you were such a star to me because every word you spoke was true. every word you wrote was honest. you asked questions with wide eyes, you laughed and covered your mouth cuz you was always so shy even tho everyone who ever seen you said you was so damn gorgeous. fuck imma miss you. u was such a thug bro i seen u go thru it ALL!!!! and then TELL THE STORIES SO BEAUTIFULLY! you was supposed to go take over the world lex. you was supposed take home the trophies and hang the plaques up. i won’t forget the late night drives or the hotel nights i won’t forget u playing in my makeup i won’t forget a thing. why it had to be like this. i love you sis. so much. huggin yo family.

“you got my heart on the floor right now lex. you were such a star to me because every word you spoke was true," said the singer. "you was supposed to go take over the world lex. you was supposed take home the trophies and hang the plaques up."
Other musicians mourned the loss of Alijai, praising the late artist for her natural talent as well as her kind spirit and bright energy. From collaborators to industry acquaintances to fans streaming her music on Soundcloud, the rapper touched everyone she came across.
Though the 21-year-old's time was tragically cut short, her family and friends are adamant that her legacy live on through her work. "Go stream all her music," Kehlani reiterated on her Instagram story upon hearing the news. "Go share her videos. Go repost her art. Period.”
