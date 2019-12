Happy new year to everyone, but especially Hailee Steinfeld. She's starting 2020 off right with a new song called "Wrong Direction, " which might be an F-U to a famous ex. Already, fans are guessing that Steinfeld's latest track is about Niall Horan , the former One Directioner who she broke up with last year after a reported 11 months of dating. (Neither Horan nor Steinfeld have ever confirmed the relationship, despite rumors.)