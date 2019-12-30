Happy new year to everyone, but especially Hailee Steinfeld. She's starting 2020 off right with a new song called "Wrong Direction," which might be an F-U to a famous ex. Already, fans are guessing that Steinfeld's latest track is about Niall Horan, the former One Directioner who she broke up with last year after a reported 11 months of dating. (Neither Horan nor Steinfeld have ever confirmed the relationship, despite rumors.)
On December 29, Steinfeld took to Instagram and Twitter to confirm her new song would drop on New Year's Day. The image is just the words "wrong direction" written on a sheet of slightly crumpled up paper. She also shared an image from the 'Wrong Direction" video or single art that has her sitting in a bathtub, her hair soaking wet as she looks straight into the camera.
Advertisement
The Dickinson star hasn't talked about the exact inspiration for the track, but on her Insta Stories she let fans know she was "thankful for all the lessons, the love, the heartbreak, & the memories" that 2019 brought her. However, fans have already guessed that "Wrong Direction" is a kiss-off to Horan.
"Breakup song?" one fan questioned. While others couldn't help but stan a pop star with an agenda. "Hailee Steinfeld really named her new single wrong direction after dating Niall Horan," another fan tweeted. "HER MIND."
hailee steinfeld really named her new single wrong direction after dating niall horan.... hER MIND pic.twitter.com/g5KWtSD1ER— ً (@prvkjnr) December 30, 2019
10 years after one direction started, iconic movie star/platinum streaming artist Hailee Steinfeld releases her lead single for her 2020 album, called Wrong Direction after breaking up with 1D member Niall Horan. Thank you for coming to my Ted talk.— Libby (@libmusic) December 30, 2019
Earlier this month, Horan dropped a new ballad "Put A Little Love On Me" that was reportedly about Steinfeld. “This could potentially be my favorite song I’ve ever written," Horan told The Sun back in September. "I’d just gone through a breakup and it was all very real. It was very easy to sit down at the piano and speak and see what happens.”
Now fans will get to see what happens when Steinfeld possibly shares her side of their breakup.
Refinery29 has reached out to Steinfeld and Horan's representatives for comment.
Related Content:
Advertisement