Romance Fans, Brace Yourselves: Virgin River Is Getting A Second Season On Netflix

Virgin River made a splash when it debuted on Netflix earlier in December. The romantic drama is a book-to-TV adaptation of author Robyn Carr’s series of the same name. It’s been a sleeper hit for the streamer, and now Virgin River is getting a second season to make you swoon and sob.
Virgin River is about a woman named Melinda Monroe, or Mel, and is played by Alexandra Breckenridge. You may know Breckenridge from other popular shows, including This Is Us and American Horror Story. In the show, Mel is a new transplant in Virgin River, a fictional tiny town in northern California. Her backstory is vague (at first), but there are many hints throughout the first season that there are some awful things in her past, and she has suffered through much trauma. In true Netflix form, there are plenty of nail-biting moments, from the cliffhanger we leave Mel and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) relationship on and Paige’s (Lexa Doig) sticky stalker situation with her abusive ex-husband. Even romance goddess Danielle Steel became an instant fan!
Had fun this weekend with a new Netflix series, "Virgin River", based on books by Robyn Carr. Endearing characters, and captivating plots. I cant wait for Season 2!— Danielle Steel (@daniellesteel) December 16, 2019
I just binge watched this show Virgin River on Netflix and it ended with the biggest cliffhanger and now idk what to do— Anna (@AnnaSeavey) December 19, 2019
So y'all know my ass is still awake watching #VirginRiver and nobody told me I will be sobbing at 11:30 at night. I hate all y'all! pic.twitter.com/2AcwltSlMA— Kai 🌹💫🌠🎄🎁☃️❄ (@ShippersHeart_) December 16, 2019
Now, with Virgin River confirmed for a second season, viewers will get deeper in Mel’s backstory — and her burgeoning relationship with the town bartender, Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), which ended on a serious love cliffhanger. Will they? Won’t they? Thirsty fans will have to wait until 2020 when season 2 debuts to find out.
One thing’s for sure: if Netflix is trying its hand with romance novel adaptations, expect darker, more realistic takes with plenty of drama.
