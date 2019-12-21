Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas (Is You)” is the gift that keeps on giving. Twenty-five years after its initial release, Carey dropped a brand new video for the beloved Christmas single — it finally hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year. Clearly, Carey isn’t letting anyone rain on her holiday parade since this video, dubbed the “Make My Wish Come True Edition,” has the pop star doing just that for a little girl. Not to mention, her Lambily.
In the video, Carey brings a holiday window display to life. Behind that pane of glass exists a winter wonderland where sugarplum fairies dance somewhere other than in our heads alongside Mixed-ish star Mykal-Michelle Harris and Carey’s eight-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Those kids have got their Fortnite moves down pat. Oh, and Carey rocks a Santa Claus-inspired onesie with stiletto boots. Bow down to the Christmas queen.
Don’t worry, this doesn’t mean Carey has removed the 1994 original of her frolicking in the snow from the Christmas music video canon. Instead, this is just an update in honor of her re-releasing an extended edition of Merry Christmas last month.
In fact, Carey told Billboard last week that while she “does not love every shot” in the first “All I Want For Christmas (Is You)” video, it has a special place in her heart being that it’s the first holiday song she ever wrote. “It makes me happy every single year that I listen to it,” she said, especially knowing how many people have made it part of their yearly traditions. “It’s the most incredible feeling ever.”
That’s why whatever complaints she has about the video, Carey will concede, “This is so festive. You can’t say it’s not festive!” We wouldn’t dare.
