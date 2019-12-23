Under Miss America 2.0, A Biochemist Takes The Crown

This conversation extended to the press conference, where Brown added, “It's [the contestant's] choice to have their opinion on this matter, but I felt it was important that there be a counter-voice. If there is a mother out there that is watching this — because we never know the circumstances of how anyone becomes a parent and if there's some young parent who is in college but still trying to work and get her degree and wants to be in the Miss America pageant — I thought it was important for her to know that she can do it and that there was no limitations."