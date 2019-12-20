Warning: This slideshow contains two very major spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. You’ve been warned.
If you sat through a screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and you likely witnessed more than a few gasps over various cameos and actors in the credits, and may need help figuring out who everyone is. (Well, except for that one towards the end. He’s pretty obvious, but more on that in a bit.) Some of the Rise of Skywalker cameos are from TV series like Star Wars Rebels, others are from the original Star Wars trilogy, and one is just unfairly sneaky.
This final entry in the Skywalker Saga has a lot on its shoulders. Not only does it have to wrap up a saga that started in the ‘70s, but it also has to be a celebration of that saga, full of easter eggs and winks tailor-made for life-long fans. Not all of those nods come courtesy of actors appearing in brief moments, but the ones that do are incredibly satisfying. Some are even genuinely shocking.
And if you’re not the biggest Star Wars fan in the world, don’t worry. We’ll explain the more minor cameos so you can follow along.