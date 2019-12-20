The final film in the final trilogy of the Skywalker saga is here, and will bring with it Rey, Kylo Ren, Poe, Finn, and many more new and familiar faces. This movie is a big deal, and with so many roles to keep track of, it might be a good idea to refresh yourself on all the characters returning for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. There are also some new ones to get to know before diving in.
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has confirmed that The Rise of Skywalker will end the Skywalker family's journey, which means that the new movie is the culmination of all eight episodic movies that came before, starting with 1977's A New Hope. That is a lot of history to keep track of and a lot characters to follow, and not everyone who is a fan of Star Wars is a massive fan of Star Wars.
While anyone who saw The Last Jedi probably remembers where things stand for Rey (Daisy Ridley), Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) is back for the new movie and if you don't remember where his story left off, that's okay! Same goes for Lando (Billy Dee Williams) and for anyone who doesn't quite understand what was going on with Luke (Mark Hamill) when we last saw him. This is a calm, learning environment that accepts all levels of Star Wars fandom.
Click through to check out the major characters in The Rise of Skywalker and find out what they were up to when we last saw them.