Happy Holidays, Here’s How To Get A Free Holiday Latte At Starbucks This Week

It’s all one delirious climb to the top in the days leading up to Christmas. But then you wake up the next day, gift-wrapping paper and Christmas tree needles everywhere, and you can feel kind of aimless.
But we must rally and trek into the new year. And for that, Starbucks is throwing 1,000 pop-up parties starting December 27th and through December 31st. More than 200 stores will participate and give away free drinks.
Anyone who joins the party from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. can claim a free drink! You can get a free handcrafted espresso beverage, including holiday drinks. No order or promo code required. Just check on the pop-up party site to see when and where the party will come to you.
Consider this your mid-holiday pick me up as well as Starbucks’ gift to you.
