Here’s How To Watch Tonight’s Democratic Debate

In case you haven't heard, Trump has officially become the third impeached president in U.S. history, and Nancy Pelosi wore an incredible (and also maybe shady) pin on her sweater for the occasion. But the election stops for no impeachment, and tonight, the seven qualifying Democratic candidates will face off in the final debate of 2019. Ahead, here's how to tune it to watch former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang — the smallest group of debaters thus far — take the stage at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles tonight.
What time is the Democratic debate tonight?
The debate will begin at 8 p.m. ET and is expected to end by 11 p.m. It is being cohosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico with four moderators — Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz, and Yamiche Alcindor from PBS NewsHour and Tim Alberta from Politico.
Can I watch the Democratic debate on TV? What channel?
The debate will be aired on PBS, CNN, and CNN International.
Can I stream the Democratic Debate online if I don’t have cable?
Why yes, you can. If you're a cable-cutter like most of the millennial generation, you can tune into the debate livestream on PBS.org, PBS NewsHour, Politico.com, or CNN.com. NBCNews.com will be live-blogging as well.
What happens after this debate?
The next debate will take place on January 14 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, followed by three more debates in February, when the early state primaries will already be under way.
