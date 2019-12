Watch The Human Cast Of Cats (& Jimmy Fallon) Perform “Memory”

There's no way Jimmy Fallon was going to let James Corden be the only late night host involved in the new Cats movie — which, by the way, it just as bonkers as you'd expect . So Wednesday night, the host invited a handful of the cast onto The Tonight Show to perform the musical's most emotional song, "Memory," and it's a good reminder that these are actually a bunch of talented artists, despite the fact that they prance around in cat fur and ears on screen.