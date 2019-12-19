Watch The Human Cast Of Cats (& Jimmy Fallon) Perform “Memory”

There's no way Jimmy Fallon was going to let James Corden be the only late night host involved in the new Cats movie — which, by the way, it just as bonkers as you'd expect. So Wednesday night, the host invited a handful of the cast onto The Tonight Show to perform the musical's most emotional song, "Memory," and it's a good reminder that these are actually a bunch of talented artists, despite the fact that they prance around in cat fur and ears on screen.
Cats hasn't hit theaters yet, but I can just tell you right now this ensemble performance is....nothing like what happens on screen. That's partially due to the fact that the cast, Fallon, and The Roots use a rag-tag combination of makeshift instruments (plus a guitar, piano, and double bass) to bring a more percussive version of the song to life, but Hudson still packs an incredible punch when she belts the final verse.
I also gotta give props to Jason Derulo who, lest we forget, has a background singing classical opera, and wowed everyone at the MTV Europe Music Awards last year.
"Last night was such a moment," he wrote on Facebook after the internet lost its mind. "I showed you a side of me that’s been burning within for a long time. I was trained classically (operatically) and have sang classical music since I can remember. My mom has wanted me to show this side for a long time so she cried happy tears last night. Love you momma! The reception has been amazing! Should I do a classical project one day?"
I think what he really should have asked was: Should I do Cats one day? And the answer is yes.
Cats hits theaters Friday, December 20.
