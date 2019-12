The First Reactions To The Cats Movie Are Predictably Unhinged

No trailers , Wikipedia synopses, or cast interviews brought me any closer to understanding what exactly happens in the upcoming movie adaptation of Cats , and I naively thought that all would be revealed when the film premiered on Monday night and I could scour Twitter for reactions. Not so. Somehow, everyone's mixed and confusing takeaways from the Tom Hooper creation have pushed me even further from clarity. I see anger. I see excitement. I see horniness. In many ways, it's Twitter as usual, so what do people actually think of 2019's most-anticipated movie about humans playing cats to scale?