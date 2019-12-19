The First Reactions To The Cats Movie Are Predictably Unhinged

The CATS movie is the strangest, most bewildering, queerest, magical, and spectacular cinematic experience I have ever had. I am not sure what just happened but I know that it was something worth experiencing. pic.twitter.com/6dRBzhuhXo— Alan Henry (@AlanHenry) December 17, 2019
It brings me no pleasure to report that CATS is way too horny for its own good— CarolineD Framke (@carolineframke) December 17, 2019
Watching CATS is like stumbling upon an unholy and heretofore unknown genre of porn. Every time these horny fur demons tongue a milk bowl and start moaning I was certain the FBI would raid the theater— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 19, 2019
CATS is a demented fantasia of fur and frivolity, and watching it made me feel like I was losing my mind. Go see it immediately. My jellicle review of what is either the death or rebirth of cinema for @FortuneMagazine: https://t.co/KdTukvgIYe pic.twitter.com/c4Ms8yhvrD— Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) December 19, 2019
CATS is everything you hoped it would be: A pure, unapologetic, 100% drug induced musical acid trip for nearly 2 hours. Can’t recall the last time I was this dumbstruck by a piece of entertainment. Despite all of that, I kind of want to see it again!? Inebriated this time maybe?— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 19, 2019
You know that scene in THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW where Meat Loaf shows up for one scene, does a song, and promptly leaves for the rest of the movie? Well, dear reader, it brings me no pleasure in telling you that there’s an analogous sequence in CATS featuring Taylor Swift— Tom Augustine (@tom_augustine) December 19, 2019
Review: 'Cats' is a horror — and an occasional hoot https://t.co/7gaAEKhFqL— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 19, 2019