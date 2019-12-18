What Raya is to Tinder is what whatever this video of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen is to Cameo. In honor of actress Ashley Benson's birthday, someone (I suspect a certain Cara Delevingne) pulled some strings and got the Olsen twins to leave her a video message that she then posted on Instagram. A simple video message wishing someone a happy birthday shouldn't be anything huge, but the twins somehow managed to make the most mesmerizing, slightly unnerving birthday tribute known to man.
"Happy Birthday," they begin the video, barely in unison.
Ashley picks things up from there, saying, "I hope this year is one of the best ones yet. We're sending you lots of love."
"Super magical," Mary-Kate interjects for seemingly no reason. "We can't wait to meet you soon."
Mary-Kate then waves as Ashley signs off with a kiss, leaving Benson stunned.
"Dreams do come true," she captioned the video.
So was the rest of the Internet.
"this video of Mary-Kate and Ashley wishing Ashley Benson a happy birthday is now my front runner for Best Picture," Netflix's Jarett Wieselman tweeted.
"Two vengeful gods wishing humanity a happy 2020 knowing full well what's actually in store," Who? Weekly's Bobby Finger wrote.
But still no birthday message was as gushing as Delevingne's.
"Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters," she wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of pictures. "It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson."
Now I'm just gonna need more info on this Olsen-Benson meeting that's apparently happening "soon." Can I get a Cameo of that?
