How Much Does Taylor Swift Actually Say In Cats?

Taylor Swift adopted her third cat this year, which made her a pretty obvious choice as a cast-member in the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical Cats. Rumors about Swift's involvement in the Hollywood production began swirling last July , and she's been pretty closely associated with the film ever since, posting videos from set and even writing a brand new song for the movie , which also stars Francesca Hayward, Jennifer Hudson, and James Corden. But you might want to time that bathroom break carefully, or you may just miss the entirety of Swift's time on-screen.