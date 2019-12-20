How Much Does Taylor Swift Actually Say In Cats?

Taylor Swift adopted her third cat this year, which made her a pretty obvious choice as a cast-member in the upcoming movie adaptation of the musical Cats. Rumors about Swift's involvement in the Hollywood production began swirling last July, and she's been pretty closely associated with the film ever since, posting videos from set and even writing a brand new song for the movie, which also stars Francesca Hayward, Jennifer Hudson, and James Corden. But you might want to time that bathroom break carefully, or you may just miss the entirety of Swift's time on-screen.
The singer plays Bombalurina, a sexy cat who stans villain Macavity, played by Idris Elba. As Swift is wont to do, she makes a big entrance about three-quarters of the way through the film, and her number is one of the most energetic of the night. She sings "Macavity: The Mystery Cat" while sprinkling catnip on the surrounding Jellicles in what is unmistakably a British accent (thanks, Joe Alwyn!).
As far as speaking goes, the story is almost entirely told through song, so Swift has just one line, and she brings her all for it.
"He's got soul!" she yells in defense of Macavity.
Swift has left her (paw) mark in other ways on this production, even if she isn't on screen. Her original song "Beautiful Ghosts" is sung by Hayward, reprised at moments by Hudson and Judi Dench, and then appears in the credits sung by Swift.
"There are some things that are really similar about Cats and what I do on tour," Swift says in her behind-the-scenes vid. "So I'm really stoked to come here and do live singing."
Why stop with a movie? Let's take Cats on tour — and give Swift more lines this time, because when it comes to opportunities to meme this production, more is still never enough.
