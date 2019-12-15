Baby Yoda Reveals The Secret To His Cuteness On SNL

On the segment, Baby Yoda discusses his contempt for Baby Groot, his friendships with Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson, and his upcoming Netflix comedy special (in which he will divulge gossip from the set of The Mandalorian). As it turns out, maybe there is a good reason Baby Yoda’s cuteness has remained intact throughout six episodes and countless tweets: it is because he doesn’t speak, letting us project whatever endearing personality (and voice) we want onto the character.