Baby Yoda Reveals The Secret To His Cuteness On SNL

Baby Yoda has taken the world by storm. The small, silent alien was introduced as a character on the Disney+ show The Mandalorian and, thanks to his undeniable cuteness, he has since taken on a life of his own, spawning dozens of memes and even a line of merch. Of course, Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” had to get to the bottom of this phenomenon, so co-anchor Michael Che had Baby Yoda himself — aka cast member Kyle Mooney in green face paint — drop by to talk about his newfound fame.
“People are liking the show. All the memes and the fans, some sliding in the DMs a little bit,” SNL’s Baby Yoda says from his round space carriage. “It’s been very...beneficial.”
“Wait, you can talk?” Che responds. “You don’t sound like Yoda.”
“Oh, sound like this I should?” Baby Yoda shoots back in a deeper voice. “Come on, man. That’s played out.”
On the segment, Baby Yoda discusses his contempt for Baby Groot, his friendships with Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson, and his upcoming Netflix comedy special (in which he will divulge gossip from the set of The Mandalorian). As it turns out, maybe there is a good reason Baby Yoda’s cuteness has remained intact throughout six episodes and countless tweets: it is because he doesn’t speak, letting us project whatever endearing personality (and voice) we want onto the character.
On the show, the character of The Child only communicates through indistinguishable noises. This is likely because his age is equivalent to that of a human infant, according to Popular Mechanics. If you do see Baby Yoda open his mouth on the show, it’s probably because he has to adorably sip some soup. But, as Mooney asks, if this alien baby did speak, would we like what we heard?
Watch Mooney hilariously ruin the cuteness of Baby Yoda below.
