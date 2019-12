Baby Yoda Reveals The Secret To His Cuteness On SNL

Baby Yoda has taken the world by storm . The small, silent alien was introduced as a character on the Disney+ show The Mandalorian and, thanks to his undeniable cuteness, he has since taken on a life of his own, spawning dozens of memes and even a line of merch . Of course, Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” had to get to the bottom of this phenomenon, so co-anchor Michael Che had Baby Yoda himself — aka cast member Kyle Mooney in green face paint — drop by to talk about his newfound fame.