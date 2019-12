The Democratic candidates expressed their support for the union and the workers it represents, collectively saying they will not cross the picket line for the debate without a solution. “We had hoped that workers would have a contract with wages and affordable health insurance before the debate next week,” Susan Minato, co-president of Local 11, said to POLITICO. “Instead, workers will be picketing when the candidates come to campus.” To help speed things along, the Democratic National Committee stepped in to work with the involved parties to find “an acceptable resolution” in the hopes that the debate will proceed undeterred.