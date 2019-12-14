Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Ramp Up Their Romance With New Year’s Plans

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are taking the next big step in the relationship. It’s not wedding bells, but it is definitely a noteworthy milestone. And, true to the couple’s history, it revolves around a special holiday.
Recently while promoting her new album “Romance,” on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy with Andy Cohen, Cabello confirmed that she will be spending New Year’s with Mendes in Toronto.
“I think I’m just gonna hang out with Shawn. I mean I don’t think, I know,” said Cabello.
Cohen then asked Cabello if they were planning on staying in or going out, to which Cabello expressed hopes that they would go out for the holiday. Though some new celebrity couples may prefer to keep things under wraps, it could be that fans of Shawmila will be in for a treat of plenty of New Years couple photos — perhaps even a midnight kiss?
Speaking of kissing, Cabello also explained to Cohen why she doesn’t ever kiss Mendes at the end of their performances of “Senorita.”
“It’s not by design, I think it’s just this little rebellious part of me that knows everybody wants us to kiss, so then I don’t do it,” Cabello explained.
Though things are out in the open now, Cabello and Mendes only recently confirmed that they were dating. Mendes confirmed that Cabello was his girlfriend during a fan Q&A and that they made things official on the Fourth of July, reports People.
There shouldn’t be any more question marks about the couple at this point, however. When Cohen asked if Mendes’ lyrics to a remix of Taylor Swift’s “Lover” was about her she quickly responded, “They better be.”
