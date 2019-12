Taylor Swift’s Woman Of The Decade Speech Was Basically A Scooter Braun Roast

Taylor Swift took her beef with Scooter Braun offline on Thursday night as she accepted Billboard's Woman Of The Decade award. Over the past few months, Swift has issued two industry-shattering social media statements calling out Braun and Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta, who recently joined forces when Braun purchased Big Machine along with all of Taylor Swift's work before she left the label. Swift has accused Braun of past bullying, and alleged in November that the two men were preventing her from both performing her old songs at the American Music Awards , as well as using them in her upcoming Netflix documentary . It's a war she continues to wage, but she gave perhaps her most cutting comments in last night's speech.