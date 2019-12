Bath & Body Works Is Opening Early For A Huge Sale — & It’s Even Bigger Than Candle Day

Unlike Candle Day, the promo is personal care-specific, which means it includes all your shower essentials: scented body gels and cleansers, body creams, and lotions, plus the limited-edition fragrance mists and aromatherapy lines, too. According to the brand, the deal affects over 600 different products across fragrance collections. Bath & Body Works will also debut three new scents on the day of the sale, which will round out the brand's extensive holiday assortment . Then, for the longtime fans, the retired Black Amethyst collection (a top seller from from 2008 to 2012) will return with a brand-new 2020 look.