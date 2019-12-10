Every Home Decor Trend Expected To Blow Up In 2020

New decade, new you, baby. Every decade has its iconic home decor and design features, like shag carpets (the 1970s) or Ikea furniture (2010s, but we might not be ready to leave that behind). 2020 cracks open a fresh new decade with a satisfying hiss. The 2010s saw the rise of millennial pink, terrazzo, Ikea mania, mustache posters, and house plants. These trends inspired countless Etsy merchants and filled numerous Pinterest mood boards. And when a trend felt absolutely new and fresh, it became Google search fodder.
Some of these trends are branching off broader cross-category trends: sustainability efforts are sparking interest in thrifted home decor and ocean trash art. The plant hoarding trend reaches new heights with the likely take over of the “garden room.” And wellness as a concept is taking over our homes in the form of feng shui decor and relaxing water gardens.
Advertisement
It feels like there’s also an interest in pivoting away from the hyper-sleek and minimal aesthetic of contemporary mid-century modern and Ikea couture. Instead, folks online are looking into the farmhouse, prairie, and craftsman style homes.
Etsy, Pinterest, and Google are three dynamos of the cyberworld. They’re in a particularly privileged position in that they see everything. They are the places where we learn about, plot, and scheme our home decor and design ambitions. So their 2020 predictions are worth paying attention to. Here is a list of home trend predictions, according to the internet. Will they be the next big thing in 2020?
Thrifted home decor
Ocean trash art
Feng Shui Decor
Garden room
Indoor water fountain
Spanish bathroom
French Antiques
Etsy
Color blocking
Chartreuse
Color blocking
Chartreuse
Farmhouse-style home
Spanish style house
Transitional style
Japanese style house
Art deco
Cape Cod-style home
colonial house style
Craftsman style home
Prairie style home
Advertisement